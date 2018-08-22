Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESS opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,332,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

