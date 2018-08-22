Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 1,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$19,344.00.

CHW opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$9.04 and a twelve month high of C$13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

