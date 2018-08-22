Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,900 shares in the company, valued at $344,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,814.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

