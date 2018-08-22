Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,900 shares in the company, valued at $344,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,814.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
