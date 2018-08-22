Insider Buying: Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) CEO Corey N. Fishman purchased 2,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $17,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

