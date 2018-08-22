Insider Buying: Homeserve plc (HSV) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($193.66).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 27th, Tom Rusin sold 109,886 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £988,974 ($1,264,187.65).

On Friday, May 25th, Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.34), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,133,836.12).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,004 ($12.83) on Wednesday. Homeserve plc has a 12 month low of GBX 521.93 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 872 ($11.15).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.20 ($0.41) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 960 ($12.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.38) to GBX 950 ($12.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 875.71 ($11.19).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

