Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Director Buys 5,926 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co purchased 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.50.

Rose Marjorie Co also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Rose Marjorie Co purchased 2,351 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.50 per share, with a total value of C$19,983.50.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

