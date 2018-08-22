Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,425 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Aramark were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,319,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,758 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 566,308 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,673,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,062,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 510,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

