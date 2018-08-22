indaHash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,976.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $30,976.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00274321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00148360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates, Cryptopia, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

