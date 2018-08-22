Impact Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,202.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impact has traded flat against the US dollar. Impact has a total market capitalization of $70,202.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001130 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Impact

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,200,421 coins. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org . Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

