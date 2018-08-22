Immunomedics (IMMU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 355,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 216,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,742,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after buying an additional 1,019,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,329,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

