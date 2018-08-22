IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,806 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 79.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

