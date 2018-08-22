IDEX Co. (IEX) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $215,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,538.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,104. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.