IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $308,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,732,240 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $319,256,000 after buying an additional 2,624,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 827.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,723,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after buying an additional 2,429,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,086,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $828.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

