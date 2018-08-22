IAMGOLD (IAG) vs. Gold Fields (GFI) Head to Head Survey

IAMGOLD (NYSE: GFI) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.5% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gold Fields’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.09 billion 1.76 $501.60 million $0.06 69.00 Gold Fields $2.76 billion 0.75 -$18.70 million $0.24 10.58

IAMGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Fields. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 2.54% 2.56% 1.84% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. IAMGOLD does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IAMGOLD and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 5 3 0 2.38 Gold Fields 0 4 4 0 2.50

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 79.68%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 100.92%. Given Gold Fields’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Gold Fields on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.