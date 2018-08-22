IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

IAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 2,423,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.41. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 267,613 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,870,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 349,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

