Hydro Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,145.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Hydro has a market cap of $7.83 million and $23,145.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, BitMart and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00148594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,708,026,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Token Store, BitForex, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, CoinEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

