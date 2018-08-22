Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0406 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $107,719.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00267083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033301 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

