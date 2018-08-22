Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $325.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $331.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

In related news, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $8,415,698.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,185,697 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

