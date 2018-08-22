Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5453259988267 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HDSN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 486,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,046. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.72). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $77,450 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

