Hubbell (HUBB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hubbell earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4339060547165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.