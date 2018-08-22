Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Given Media Impact Score of 0.26

News articles about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2200893776601 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
Shares of HBMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Howard Bancorp Company Profile
Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
