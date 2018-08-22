Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Given Media Impact Score of 0.26

News articles about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2200893776601 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $160,685.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $87,769. Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

