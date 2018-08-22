Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hornbeck Offshore Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.6895387682211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Shares of HOS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOS. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.