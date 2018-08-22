Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.42.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

