Homrich & Berg Purchases 349 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Praxair were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Praxair by 16.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 356,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 144,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Praxair by 9.1% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 510,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Praxair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Shares of PX stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

