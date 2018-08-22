Homrich & Berg Has $718,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

