Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

