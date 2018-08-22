HMS (HMSY) PT Raised to $33.00

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on HMS from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,635. HMS has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HMS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,443,000 after buying an additional 759,265 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,173,000 after buying an additional 550,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,895,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HMS by 278.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 948,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

