Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,911,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,934,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,687,000 after buying an additional 1,077,659 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,370,000 after buying an additional 111,630 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,006,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,157,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

