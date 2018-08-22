HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 5,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $280,225.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

