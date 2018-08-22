Hershey Co (HSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.722 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,719,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,285 shares of company stock worth $3,908,438 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

