Hershey Co (HSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.722 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.
HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.
In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,719,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,285 shares of company stock worth $3,908,438 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
