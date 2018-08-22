Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.59

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 6295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $872.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

