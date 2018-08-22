HempCoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. HempCoin has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $10,852.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004802 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00234516 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 241,199,350 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.