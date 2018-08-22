Heartland Express (HTLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $29,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $105,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.