HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.