Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

