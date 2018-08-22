Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.00

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 11958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

The firm has a market cap of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

