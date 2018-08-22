Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.00

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 11958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.
HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.
The firm has a market cap of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
