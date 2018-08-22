Head to Head Survey: Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) versus Navigators Group (NAVG)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ: NAVG) and Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Navigators Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B $371.23 million 0.95 $18.32 million N/A N/A Navigators Group $1.31 billion 1.45 $40.49 million $1.16 55.39

Navigators Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Navigators Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Navigators Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Navigators Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 3.07% -0.83% -0.26% Navigators Group 4.44% 4.52% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Navigators Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigators Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Navigators Group has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Navigators Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navigators Group is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Navigators Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigators Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigators Group beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments. It offers marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, inland marine, and marine liability; fishing vessels, transport, war, hull, and other marine; and protection and indemnity, specie and fine art, craft, and energy liability insurance products. The company also provides commercial retail excess casualty and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; contractors pollution liability, site pollution liability, and integrated casualty; auto, property, life sciences, surety, media, arts and entertainment, and other property and casualty; onshore and offshore energy, and other energy and engineering; and political violence and terrorism insurance products. In addition, it offers directors and officers; architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate errors and omissions (E&O), and other E&O; and warranties and indemnity insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional, management liability, auto, general liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. The Navigators Group, Inc. distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

