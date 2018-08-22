Head-To-Head Contrast: Phillips 66 (PSX) versus Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: XOM) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 5.34% 12.87% 6.05% Exxon Mobil 7.64% 8.45% 4.67%

71.0% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Phillips 66 pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 2 9 7 0 2.28 Exxon Mobil 4 12 5 1 2.14

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus price target of $113.77, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Exxon Mobil has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.52 $5.11 billion $4.38 26.60 Exxon Mobil $244.36 billion 1.37 $19.71 billion $3.59 21.96

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips 66. Exxon Mobil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Exxon Mobil on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 25,827 net operated wells with proved reserves of 21.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company has collaboration agreements with MagnaBond, LLC to develop technologies that enhances evaluation of well cementing, casing, and tubing. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

