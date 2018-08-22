Head to Head Contrast: Laredo Petroleum (LPI) versus Midstates Petroleum (MPO)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) and Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Midstates Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 51.05% 25.80% 9.27% Midstates Petroleum -59.15% 2.00% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Midstates Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $822.16 million 2.39 $548.97 million $0.60 13.92 Midstates Petroleum $228.75 million 1.32 -$85.07 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Laredo Petroleum and Midstates Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 2 11 4 0 2.12 Midstates Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.71%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Midstates Petroleum on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2017, it had assembled 124,843 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 215,883 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

