HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEW Capital Management L P increased its position in HCP by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,600 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in HCP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HCP by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HCP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 723,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in HCP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 500,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.30.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

