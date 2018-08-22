HC Wainwright Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) received a $7.00 target price from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price.

HTGM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 132.67%. equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 915,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,506,000. FMR LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

