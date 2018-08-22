Havven Price Tops $0.12 (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Havven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Havven has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $486,285.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00261191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032330 BTC.

About Havven

Havven launched on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,309,418 tokens. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for Havven is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, Qryptos and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

