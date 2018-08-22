Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $102,014.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00148498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032695 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1 . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

