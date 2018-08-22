Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.43 ($127.76).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €116.10 ($131.93) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

