Halma (HLMAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

