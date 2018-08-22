Halliburton (HAL) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 337.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,710,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after buying an additional 2,090,791 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,850 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,469,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $68,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,623 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $56,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.