GWG (GWGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GWGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get GWG alerts:

NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. GWG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.37, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 23.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.61. GWG had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. analysts expect that GWG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.