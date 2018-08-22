Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.08 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $13,121,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 80.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

