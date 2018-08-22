Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Director Purchases C$87,600.00 in Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.92 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00.

TSE GUY opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.42.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$53.17 million during the quarter. Guyana Goldfields had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

