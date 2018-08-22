Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gulfport Energy earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.0918893225867 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

